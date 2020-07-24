Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 193, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 147.

The number of active cases is 46.

Currently 98 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 4346 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan