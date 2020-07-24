COVID-19: Armenia reports 451 new cases, 490 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. 451 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,613, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

490 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 25,734.

4 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 692.

The number of active cases stands at 9,969.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 218 (1 new such case).

So far, 153,814 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan