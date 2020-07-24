Road condition
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that the roads across Armenia are passable.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry of foreign nationals to Georgia is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 10:24 Road condition
- 09:41 Relative calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 09:25 European Stocks - 23-07-20
- 09:24 US stocks down - 23-07-20
- 09:24 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-20
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-07-20
- 09:22 Oil Prices Down - 23-07-20
- 09:12 Aliyev nullified results of negotiation process – Expert on Azerbaijani studies
- 07.23-21:13 Russian, Turkish FMs discuss escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 07.23-20:38 Russian FM meets with representatives of Armenian,A zerbaijani communities
- 07.23-19:53 Kim Kardashian says Kanye West has mental health issues
- 07.23-19:00 UCHR satisfies application to take urgent measures over Narek Sardaryan, detained by Azerbaijanis
- 07.23-18:48 President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Italian President on birthday
- 07.23-18:08 Armenia’s Healthcare Ministry to donate 10 new ambulances to Artsakh
- 07.23-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-20
- 07.23-17:36 Asian Stocks down - 23-07-20
- 07.23-17:12 COVID 19 updates – over 631 deaths globally
- 07.23-15:58 Armenian PM congratulates President of Egypt on National Day
- 07.23-15:33 Threat to target nuclear power plant violates the nuclear taboo
- 07.23-15:15 Spanish Senator concerned by Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh
- 07.23-15:04 Armenian soldier wounded from Azerbaijani shooting dies
- 07.23-14:53 MP Sergey Bagratyan leaves Prosperous Armenia faction
- 07.23-14:11 IDBank and Idram announce expansion of strategic partnership
- 07.23-13:14 Official car of Armenian Embassy in Germany set on fire
- 07.23-13:10 Armenian PM sees need for concrete development strategy for bordering settlements
21:08, 07.18.2020
Viewed 4676 times Armenian-made combat UAVs destroyed 3 Azerbaijani tanks during clashes
17:49, 07.18.2020
Viewed 3990 times Chechen President says he can kneel and ask for peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan
14:59, 07.18.2020
Viewed 3276 times Singer Cher urges not to turn blind eye on Azerbaijani provocations
16:42, 07.17.2020
Viewed 2873 times Clash between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in downtown London provoked by Azerbaijanis
20:58, 07.21.2020
Viewed 2790 times Israel should rethink its relationship with Azerbaijan – Jerusalem Post