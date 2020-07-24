Relative calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 23-24, as well as this moment, the situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 4 times from firearms in different parts of the military positions located in the direction of Chiva, Khndzorut, Movses and Paravaqar communities, firing 28 shots at the Armenian positions”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan