LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-20

LONDON, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 july:

The price of aluminum up by 0.65% to $1697.50, copper price up by 0.07% to $6510.50, lead price down by 0.47% to $1813.00, nickel price up by 1.79% to $13498.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $17703.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2214.00, molybdenum price stood at $15498.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.