Russian FM meets with representatives of Armenian,A zerbaijani communities

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov met with the representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

''The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov met with the prominent representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities - Chairman of All-Russian public organization – “The Union of Armenians in Russia” Ara Abrahamyan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ''Kievskaya Ploshchad'' group of companies God Nisanov.

The interlocutors discussed the role of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the preservation of inter-ethnic peace and harmony in the territory of Russia in line with the existing legislation. The importance of joint explanatory and educational works was highlighted aimed at the prevention and elimination of incidents of violating the rights of the Russian citizens based on ethnic belonging. The constructive contribution of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities to the improvment of relations between Yerevan and Baku was highlighted.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan