UCHR satisfies application to take urgent measures over Narek Sardaryan, detained by Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights satisfied the application on taking urgent measures over Narek Sardaryan's case on July 22. Sardaryan has been kept in captivity in Azerbaijan since July 8, ARMENPRESS reports Artak Zeynalyan, representative of Narek Sardaryan’s legal successor, wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Zeynalyan, the European Court demanded Azerbaijan to take the following measures – give information about the location and living conditions of Narek Sardaryan, give information about his health situation (with approved medical certificate), give information if the medical examination has been done by an independent specialist and also give information if a criminal case has been initiated. If yes, the ECHR demands Azerbaijan to provide details and documents concerning the case.

The European Court of Human Rights may, under Rule 39 of its Rules of Court, indicate interim measures to any State party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.

Farmer Narek Sardayan, born in 1990, a resident of Nerkin Khndzoresk village of Armenia’s Syunik province, was working in the fields and caring for his livestock on July 8. He went to retrieve his farm animals but lost orientation, getting lost and accidentally crossing into the territory of Nakhijevan where he was captured.

Armenia’s National Security Service earlier said that measures are being taken to return the Armenian citizen from the Azerbaijani captivity.

