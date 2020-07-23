President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Italian President on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on July 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian congratulated Sergio Mattarella on birthday and conveyed best wishes.

During the warm conversation the Presidents referred to bilateral relations, recording their high level and huge development potential.

The Presidents exchanged views on the situation over coronavirus pandemic in both countries. In this context, President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to his Italian counterpart for the support to Armenia in the fight against coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan