Armenia’s Healthcare Ministry to donate 10 new ambulances to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Healthcare Ministry of Armenia will donate 10 new ambulances to the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh for increasing the quality of medical care there, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia.

The ambulances are already in Armenia, though they were planned to be here in March. The delay is conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic. They will be sent to Artsakh soon.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan