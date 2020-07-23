Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-20

YEREVAN, 23 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 July, USD exchange rate is up by 1.03 drams to 485.19 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.47 drams to 562.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 6.82 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.88 drams to 617.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 214.67 drams to 28895.99 drams. Silver price is up by 27.04 drams to 347 drams. Platinum price is up by 325.29 drams to 13914.5 drams.