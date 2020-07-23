Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Asian Stocks down - 23-07-20

TOKYO, 23 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22751.61 points, japanese TOPIX stood at 1572.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.24% to 3325.11 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.82% to 25263.00 points.





