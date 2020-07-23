COVID 19 updates – over 631 deaths globally

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 15 million 415 thousand.

The global death toll has risen to 631,000.

More than 9 million 389 thousand patients have recovered.

The United States leads the list of top ten countries with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases – 4 million 102 thousand 002. Here the death toll has reached 146,198, according to the latest data.

The next is Brazil with both the confirmed cases and deaths. Here the number of confirmed cases is 2 million 231 thousand 871, that of deaths – 82,890.

India is the third now with 1 million 249 thousand 812 confirmed cases and 29,998 deaths.

The 4th place is captured by Russia which reported a total of 795,038 confirmed cases. 5,848 new cases have been confirmed in Russia in the past one day. So far, 12,892 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

Then comes South Africa – 394,948 confirmed cases and 5,940 deaths, Peru – 366,550 confirmed cases and 17,455 deaths, Mexico – 362,274 confirmed cases and 41,190 deaths, Chile – 336,402 confirmed cases and 8,722 deaths, Spain – 314,631 cases and 28,426 deaths. The top ten list ends with the UK – 296,377 confirmed cases and 45,501 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 26th in the list. 22 new cases have been confirmed in the past one day, bringing the total to 83,729, out of which 78,855 have already recovered. The death toll in China stands at 4,634.

Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 1,085. The death toll is 16.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

