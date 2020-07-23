Armenian PM congratulates President of Egypt on National Day

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the National Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you on the national day of Egypt – the Revolution Day.

The task of constantly expanding and enriching in content terms the Armenian-Egyptian bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda is always under the spotlight of Armenia. We are confident that a huge potential exists for that, the effective utilization of which will reveal new opportunities for making our friendly countries closer, as well as for the development of the mutually beneficial cooperation.

I wish you good health and new achievements, and to the good people of Egypt – peace, welfare and speedy overcoming of the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan