Spanish Senator concerned by Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Spanish Senator Vicenc Vidal has addressed questions to the Senate over the recent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenia border with the help of Turkey, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said.

“What information does the Spanish diplomacy have about the aggression launched by Azerbaijan on the borders of Armenia with the support of Turkey and violation of the international agreements”, the Senator asked.

He said on Twitter that he is concerned by the Azerbaijani aggression, adding that Artsakh is Armenia.

“I am very concerned by the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. Artsakh is Armenia”, the Senator said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan