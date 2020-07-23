Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Armenian soldier wounded from Azerbaijani shooting dies

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Muradyan (born in 2001), who has been severely wounded recently by the Azerbaijani shooting, has died on July 23 in the central military hospital, the ministry told Armenpress.

The soldier has been in critical condition since hospitalization.

The defense ministry extends its condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





