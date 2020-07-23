Armenian PM sees need for concrete development strategy for bordering settlements

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government allocated 25 million drams to the Governorate of Tavush taking into account the recent tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan said after the calculations they revealed that nearly 150 million AMD damage was caused to the bordering communities of Tavush province.

In turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that at this stage they are just providing preliminary money for quick launch of the works. He informed that during the previous closed-door Cabinet session they came to the conclusion that the policy run in the bordering communities needs a conceptual change. “We need to change the logic, and the bordering villages must not only be restored, but also we need to have a concrete development strategy for these communities. We should record that Armenia is starting from the bordering villages, rather than ends there”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan