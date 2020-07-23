‘We have reached new level of unity after 2018’ – Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The 2020 July victorious battles showed that Armenia and its people have reached a new level of resistance and unity thanks to the 2018 peaceful, Velvet and people’s Revolution, the subsequent democratic, anti-corruption reforms and the new Army development strategy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“We can be encouraged by this fact, but this encouragement should be transformed into a daily creative work, the development of our country’s economic, political, military and diplomatic potential. And we will win because our victory is the victory of justice, truth and humanity”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan