Artsakh’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 187

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 187, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries stands at 144.

The number of active cases is 43.

Currently 76 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 4216 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan