Armenian President congratulates Egyptian counterpart on Revolution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the national day – the Revolution Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said the firm friendship between the Armenian and Egyptian peoples, which has been formed based on close historical-cultural contacts and cooperation, has started from the early past and has always been distinguished with viability. “I praise the fact that the inter-state relations of today are just the direct reflection of this. I believe that with joint efforts we will manage to record new achievements in all aspects and consistently use the entire potential”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

The Armenian President wished his Egyptian counterpart good health and success, and to the good people of Egypt – lasting peace and welfare.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



