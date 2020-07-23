Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Austria completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Austria notified on July 22 the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in Austria said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

 

