Relative calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 22-23, as well as this moment, the situation is relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 6 times from firearms at different parts of the border, firing around 43 shots at the Armenian combat positions. The shots were fired at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Chinari, Movses, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Zangakatun communities”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan