Armenian Consulate condemns provocations of Azerbaijanis during peaceful protest in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles strongly condemns the provocations of the Azerbaijanis in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles on July 21st, 2020, the Consulate General said in a statement.

“Considering the sequence of events, it is evident that the obstruction of the peaceful protest of the Armenian community was planned in advance and had an orchestrated nature.

The Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles considers the violence against the peaceful demonstrators unacceptable”, the statement says.

The July 21 protest at the Azerbaijani Consulate, organized by the Armenian Youth Federation, drew a crowd of more than 3,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department estimates, Asbarez reported.

As Armenians were arriving at the demonstration site ahead of the 2 p.m. scheduled start time, a group Azerbaijanis, numbering less than 50, were waiting. Los Angeles Police officers escorted them across the street to prevent potential clashes.

However, this did not stop the Azerbaijanis from inciting violence and instigating the Armenians, as they began throwing water bottles at the arriving protesters, promoting them to cross the street. A small scuffle ensued and was quickly broken up by police.