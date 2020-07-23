LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-20

LONDON, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $1686.50, copper price up by 0.02% to $6506.00, lead price down by 0.65% to $1821.50, nickel price down by 0.80% to $13260.00, tin price up by 1.32% to $17695.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $2213.50, molybdenum price up by 0.43% to $15498.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.