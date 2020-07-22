It’s still early to say we have overcome the pandemic – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Although the burden on the health care system has eased slightly, it’s still early to say that Armenia has overcome the pandemic, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, posting a footage.

‘’Dear compatriots,

Although the burden on the health care system has eased slightly, it’s still early to say that Armenia has overcome the pandemic. Therefore, wearing face masks in the correct way, preservation of social distancing and frequent disinfection of hands remain the main tools of preventing the spread of the virus.

Stay vigilant and remember that by wearing face masks you first of all protect your relatives’’, the PM wrote.

