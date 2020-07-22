UN Secretary General holds phone talks with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres held telephone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the call to de-escalate the border tensions, ARMENPRESS reports Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General, said in a briefing.

‘’The Secretary General of the UN had telephone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Those conversations took place today. During both conversations the Secretary General expressed concerns over the clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Secretary General once again reiterated his call to immediately and fully de-escalate the situation, refrain from provocative rhetoric and return to table of negotiations’’, Stéphane Dujarric said.

