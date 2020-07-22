Donations to Servicemen Support Fund amount to 192 million AMD

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Donations amounting to nearly 192 million AMD to the Servicemen Support Fund have been made in the period of July 17-22 from 48 countries, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook account.

Over 2500 people made donations.

Top 5 countries from where donations came are the following

Armenia – over 135 million AMD USA – over 31 million AMD Canada – over 4 million AMD Russia – over 3.6 million AMD France - over 3 million AMD

