Donations to Servicemen Support Fund amount to 192 million AMD

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Donations amounting to nearly 192 million AMD to the Servicemen Support Fund have been made in the period of July 17-22 from 48 countries, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook account.

Over 2500 people made donations.

Top 5 countries from where donations came are the following

  1. Armenia – over 135 million AMD
  2. USA – over 31 million AMD
  3. Canada – over 4 million AMD
  4. Russia – over 3.6 million AMD
  5. France - over 3 million AMD

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





