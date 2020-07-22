Donations to Servicemen Support Fund amount to 192 million AMD
19:31, 22 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Donations amounting to nearly 192 million AMD to the Servicemen Support Fund have been made in the period of July 17-22 from 48 countries, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook account.
Over 2500 people made donations.
Top 5 countries from where donations came are the following
- Armenia – over 135 million AMD
- USA – over 31 million AMD
- Canada – over 4 million AMD
- Russia – over 3.6 million AMD
- France - over 3 million AMD
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version