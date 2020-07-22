Another medical worker dies in Armenia of COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Another case of a medical worker dying of coronavirus has been reported in Armenia. The woman was 56 years old, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia Alina Nikoghosyan informed.

''Again with deep grief I have to inform that we have reported a death of a medical worker. Armine Hovhannisyan, aged 56, used to work at the polyclinic of ''Surb Grigor Lusavorich'' medical center as a nurse in the therapeutic department'', Nikoghosyan wrote.

Ealier today it became known that Siruanush Harutyunyan, a pediatrician at the same medical center, died of COVID-19 aged 59.

