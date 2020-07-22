EU and WHO continue their support to Armenia with essential supplies for COVID-19 frontline

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. A shipment of 28 000 medical gowns and 20 000 N95 medical respirators for healthcare workers have arrived in Armenia. The items will enable those on the frontline to respond effectively and safely to the COVID-19 pandemic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the EU Delegation to Armenia.

The supplies were procured by WHO, with the financial assistance of the European Union, as part of continued support to help Armenia respond to the pandemic.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp and Coordinator of WHO health emergencies programme for the South Caucasus Vasily Esenamanov handed over the newly arrived protective equipment to Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Lena Nanushyan for further distribution in the country.