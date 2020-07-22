Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-20

YEREVAN, 22 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 484.16 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.37 drams to 558.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.83 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 613.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 445.58 drams to 28681.32 drams. Silver price up by 17.64 drams to 319.96 drams. Platinum price up by 448.35 drams to 13589.21 drams.