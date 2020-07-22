Haypost and Post of Russia the first companies in region to launch a new money transfer system

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Having joined the new program of the Universal Postal Union, Haypost CJSC jointly with the Russian Post launches the new "PosTransfer" money transfer system since, Haypost CJSC told Armenpress.

This is the first official corridor to be opened not only in the CIS region but also among all UPU members-signatories to the Postal payment services agreement. The opening was warmly welcomed by the customers.

The system allows making money transfers from Armenia to Russia and vice versa from any post office of Armenia and Russia for only 1.2% commission. Money transfers will be served in more than 800 post offices in Armenia and in more than 30.000 service points in the Russian Federation, which means that thanks to Haypost now money transfers will be available even in the most remote locations.

The system is also available online, ensuring maximum speed. In just 15 minutes after the money transfer, the addressee can get the amount from any post office in Armenia or Russia.

The decision to create a single money transfer system was adopted during the Universal Postal Congress in Istanbul in 2016. The remaining member states of the UPU are expected to join PosTransfer system at subsequent stages.

The Universal Postal Union is an international intergovernmental organization and a specialized agency of the United Nations, which unites 193 states.