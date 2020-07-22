Justice minister comments on possibilities of not extending state of emergency

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Different ministries of Armenia consider various opportunities in terms of not extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country: a respective working group has been formed for that purpose, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told reporters at a briefing, asked whether the ministry is developing any law in order not to extend the state of emergency every month.

“Of course, the same regime cannot continue even during the absence of the state of emergency. The talk is about other regulations”, he said, without releasing any other details.

Armenia declared a 30-day statement of emergency on March 14 to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is constantly being extended for a month since March 14.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan