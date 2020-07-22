Constitutional bodies will nominate candidates for CC judges within two-month period – minister

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Constitution of Armenia provides a two-month period to the Constitutional bodies for nominating candidates for the Constitutional Court judges, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters at a briefing.

“This two-month period is already going on, which means that the Constitutional bodies will start presenting candidates in the nearest future”, he said.

On July 22 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan signed the law, adopted by the Parliament on June 3, on making changes and amendments to the Law on the Constitutional Court.

“Now the Law must be published in the official bulletin and will enter into force from that moment”, the Speaker said.

On June 30 the Parliament adopted the bill submitted by the ruling My Step faction which sets a pension for the judges of the Constitutional Court whose powers have been suspended based on the recent changes. After the adoption of the bill President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced that he would not sign it.

On June 22 the Parliament adopted the bill on the Constitutional amendments submitted by a group of the ruling My Step faction MPs, which proposes to replace the Constitutional Court President and those judges of the Court which have served no less than 12 years. The Constitutional amendments have entered into force. Hrays Tovmasyan is no longer the President of the Constitutional Court, and the powers of three judges of the Court – Felix Tokhyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Alvina Gyulumyan have been suspended. The three new judges of the Court must be elected within two months.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan