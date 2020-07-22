Armenian President calls on to participate in Empowering Remote Border Communities fundraising

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, calls on all state officials, spiritual leaders, Diaspora’s political parties and organizations, individuals involved in the Fund’s Board of Trustees to direct their efforts to the Fund’s Empowering Remote Border Communities pan-Armenian fundraising campaign, the Fund told Armenpress.

All proceeds will go to addressing the most pressing needs of these communities.

“Dear compatriots,

The recent escalation in military operations by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijani state border once again compels us to unite our efforts and resources to protect and strengthen our Homeland.

Despite being the target of aggressive actions for decades, the residents of Armenia’s border communities stand firm on their land and have become the guardians of our sovereign borders.

These border communities are unequivocally and strategically vital for the security of Armenia and Artsakh. Protecting them strategically, economically and socially is a national priority.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund has launched the “Empowering Remote Border Communities” fundraising campaign. All proceeds from this global Armenian campaign will go to addressing the most pressing needs of these communities.

I hereby call on all state officials, spiritual leaders, Diaspora political parties, organizations and individuals involved in the Fund’s Board of Trustees to direct their efforts and resources to this campaign using the Fund’s channels and to make monetary contributions through the dedicated online fundraising platform on the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s website www.himnadram.org, or through bank transfers, as well as contact the Fund’s worldwide affiliates in order to consolidate all donations to the Fund through these channels.

The Homeland starts at the border. For years, the Fund has supported these dedicated defenders of our borders through a wide variety of infrastructure development, innovative agricultural and social projects. Today, the brave residents of our border communities need us to stand together as one global Armenian family.

United We Strengthen Our Border Communities”, the Armenian President said in his address.





