Catholicos of All Armenians visits wounded servicemen in Central Military Hospital

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited on July 21 the defense ministry’s Central Military Hospital to see the servicemen who were wounded in the recent military operations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, director of the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Vahram Melikyan said on Facebook.

His Holiness Garegin II visited all soldiers and delivered his prayers for their treatment, highlighting their courageous spirit thanks to which the Armenian people live in peace and safety.

“Your heroic deeds should be remembered at all times of the history of our people. Generations must be educated and grown up with your heroic deeds. These generations should bring their service to the Homeland with the same spirit, dedication and commitment. Like you today, the future generations as well must understand that the Homeland is our strength, power and guarantee to our existence”, His Holiness Garegin II said.

During the visit he also talked to the hospital’s staff, appreciating their service, dedication and great efforts for the recovery of all soldiers.

