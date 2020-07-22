Additional reconnaissance underway after Azerbaijan’s failed attack on Armenian military position

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Additional reconnaissance is being carried out in the direction of Anvakh (Fearless) military position of the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after a failed attack of the special units of the Azerbaijani armed forces on July 21, at around 22:30, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

On July 21, at around 22:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new attack at the Anvakh (Fearless) Armenian military position. The Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the adversary’s attack, causing significant losses. According to the preliminary reports, in addition to losses, the Azerbaijani special forces also trapped servicemen. No losses have been reported from the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan