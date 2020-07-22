LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-20

LONDON, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.48% to $1682.50, copper price up by 1.47% to $6505.00, lead price up by 0.30% to $1833.50, nickel price up by 1.36% to $13367.00, tin price up by 0.78% to $17465.00, zinc price up by 1.60% to $2218.00, molybdenum price stood at $15432.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.