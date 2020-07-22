Armenian MOD reports a new attack of Azerbaijan on the borderline

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s army attacked positions of the Armenian army in the north- eastern region of Tavush, on July 21, at 10:30 pm.

“Adversary’s special unit launched another attack in the direction of the "Fearless" position (Tavush region- Armenia)”, the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her "Facebook" account. As "Armenpress" was informed from the Defense Ministry, the Armenian side did not suffer any casualties.

Stepanyan told that the unit of the Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the enemy's attack, causing significant losses: “According to preliminary data, the enemy's special forces, in addition to losses, have trapped servicemen”.

The recent escalation on the border- line of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on July 12, when Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone. 4 servicemen have died from the Armenian side. Azerbaijan has reported over a dozen deaths, including a Major-General and a Colonel, as well as 13 UAVs. The last UAV downed by Armenia is Israeli-made Elbit Hermes 900.