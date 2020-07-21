We have recorded some progress  in the fight against coronavirus – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has recorded some progress in the fight against coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding that people should not weaken vigilance.

''Our measures of preserving anti-pandemic rules should become more consistent for mitigating the intensity of the spread of the virus. Only doing so we will be able to significantly reduce the number of new cases'', Pashinyan wrote.

The PM once again called on the citizens to continue following the rules by wearing face masks, preserving social distancing and periodically disinfecting hands.

A total of 35,254 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia. 273 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,254.

704 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 24,206.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 662.

The number of active cases stands at 10,171.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 215 (6 new such cases).

So far, 148,180 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

State of emergency has been prolonged until August 13.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan