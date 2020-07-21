PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Belgian PM on National Day

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmès on National Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

''I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Belgium on the occasion of the National Day of Belgium.

I highly value the high level of interstate relations between Armenia and Belgium and the achievements recorded in various spheres.

I am confident that due to our joint efforts the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Belgium will continue to develop and expand on bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the sidelines of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU.

I wish you health and success, and lasting welfare and peace to the friendly people of Belgium''.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan