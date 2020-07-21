Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

Azerbaijani snipers fire at Armenian borderguards

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani snipers fired at the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''The Azerbaijani armed forces have been informed about the possible consequences by relevant means of communication'', Stepanyan wrote.

She added that by now the situation on the border is relatively stable.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





