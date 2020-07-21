Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-07-20

YEREVAN, 21 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.89 drams to 483.70 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.53 drams to 553.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.83 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.86 drams to 613.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 180.79 drams to 28235.74 drams. Silver price up by 4.91 drams to 302.32 drams. Platinum price up by 350.15 drams to 13140.86 drams.