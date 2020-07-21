COVID-19 latest updates: Death toll in Brazil passes 80,000

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 14 million 884 thousand.

The global death toll has risen to 614,000.

More than 8 million 938 thousand patients have recovered.

The United States leads the list of top ten countries with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases – 3 million 962 thousand 380. Here the death toll has reached 143,872, according to the latest data.

The next is Brazil with both the confirmed cases and deaths. Here the number of confirmed cases is 2 million 121 thousand 645, that of deaths – 80,251.

India is the third now with 1 million 157 thousand 218 confirmed cases and 28,128 deaths.

The 4th place is captured by Russia which reported a total of 783,328 confirmed cases. 5,842 new cases have been confirmed in Russia in the past one day. So far, 12,580 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

Then comes South Africa – 373,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths, Peru – 357,681 confirmed cases and 13,384 deaths, Mexico – 349,396 confirmed cases and 39,485 deaths, Chile – 333,029 confirmed cases and 8,633 deaths, Spain – 311,916 cases and 28,422 deaths. The list ends with the UK – 295,372 confirmed cases and 45,312 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 26th in the list. 11 new cases have been confirmed in the past one day, bringing the total to 83,693, out of which 78,817 have already recovered. The death toll in China stands at 4,634.

Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 1,049. The death toll is 16.

The next is Iran with 278,827 confirmed cases and 14,634 deaths.

Turkey has reported 220,572 confirmed cases and 5,508 deaths.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan