Remnants of downed Azerbaijani drones displayed in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The remnants of Azerbaijani UAVs downed by the Armenian Armed Forces during the recent military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan have been displayed in Yerevan today, at the Marshal Armenak Khanperyants military-aviation university of the defense ministry.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Deputy head of the Air Defense Troops, Colonel Garik Movsesyan told reporters that the servicemen of the Armed Forces will have an opportunity to examine the Azerbaijani drones which are mostly of an Israeli production.

“Our Armed Forces have downed 10 Azerbaijani attacking, 1 strategic and 3 reconnaissance drones”, he said and once again confirmed that no Armenian UAV has been downed by the Azerbaijani side during the recent clashes.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures.

Overnight July 20-21 the situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 17 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 183 shots at the Armenian positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan