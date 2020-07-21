Armenian President hosts German medical team

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the team of German doctors who arrived in Armenia to help their Armenian colleagues to fight the novel coronavirus and share their experience, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s first deputy minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan, and German Ambassador to Armenia Michael Banzhaf.

The Armenian President thanked the German doctors for their mission, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global tragedy, and there is only one way to overcome it – to run a global fight against the pandemic. “We all need to unite our efforts in this fight. In this sense your help and support is very important”, the Armenian President said. “By using this chance I want also to thank the German people, as well as my good friends – President Steinmeier and Chancellor Merkel”.

President Sarkissian invited everyone to visit Armenia with their families and friends after the pandemic. “I wish you will take with you the love and appreciation you will see in Armenia and also will keep the friendship between Armenia and Germany”, the Armenian President said.

The German Ambassador to Armenia in his turn thanked for the meeting and stated that Germany considers the pandemic a global challenge, and their team is here to assist in overcoming it. The Ambassador said this visit will also contribute to the establishment of long-term cooperation between the two countries in the medical sector.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan