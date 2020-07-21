PM chairs consultation on process of actions aimed at attracting new investment programs by ANIF

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation discussing the interim report of the "Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” created by the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The discussion participants presented details about the implementation process of investment programs within the frames of the public-private partnership. It was reported that 6-7 investment programs to be implemented in different spheres are currently at the discussion stage with foreign investors. Despite the closed borders due to the novel coronavirus, the works are in process, and the ANIF will present a new report within a month.

At the same time, the consultation participants also presented several other proposals aimed at promoting investments, in particular connected with the implementation mechanisms, criteria of programs, possible risks management tools.

PM Pashinyan tasked the responsible officials to continue the works towards the anti-crisis economic measures and present new proposals.

