IDBank is issuing its 10th jubilee tranche of bonds

On 22nd of July, IDBank will issue bonds at the volume of USD 5 million. The maturity of the issue of bonds is 2 years and 3 months, the annual coupon interest rate is 4.75%, and coupons should be paid quarterly․

As Arman Asatryan, Financial director of the Bank said, it is the first issue in 2020, but in general it’s the 10th jubilee tranche, moreover, it was awaited by the customers: “The bonds are considered the most demanded and profitable financial tools. It is due to recent tax changes and our client’s trust in the Bank”, said Arman Asatryan.

The bonds of the first issue of 2020, circulated under the abbreviation AMANLBB2AER1, will be placed starting from July 22, 2020 till the October 20, 2020, after which the bonds will be listed in the “Armenian Stock Exchange” and will be quoted by the Marketmaker.

To get bonds it is necessary to fill in the form and present it to the Bank. You can get the detailed information about the bonds here.

The funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N 1/291A of the Chairman of the CBA. The electronic version of theprospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank at www.idbank.am.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA