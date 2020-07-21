Artsakh confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 173

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 173, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries stands at 144.

The number of active cases is 29.

Currently 66 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 3940 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan