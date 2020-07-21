COVID-19: Armenia reports 273 new cases, 704 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. 273 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,254, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

704 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 24,206.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 662.

The number of active cases stands at 10,171.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 215 (6 new such cases).

So far, 148,180 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan













