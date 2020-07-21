Relative calm maintained on Armenia-Azerbaijan border at night

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 20-21, as well as this moment, the situation is relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said today.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 17 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 183 shots at the Armenian positions. The adversary fired twice at the military positions located in the direction of Sotk and Artanish communities. It also fired 9 times at the military positions located in the direction of Movses, Aygepar, Vazashen, Dovegh, Barekamavan and 6 times at the combat positions located in the direction of Yeraskh, Chiva, Zangakatun”, Stepanyan said.

The Armenian Armed Forces keep restraint and respond only to the fire that targets the military positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

