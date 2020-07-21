Road condition
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that the roads across Armenia are passable.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry of foreign nationals to Georgia is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
